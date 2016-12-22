TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Members AL PITRELLI And RUSSELL ALLEN Perform Acoustic Version Of “Find My Way Home” On Nights With ALICE COOPER; Video

During a recent visit to the Nights With Alice Cooper studio, Al Pitrelli and Russell Allen of Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed an acoustic version of the song, “Find My Way Home”. Watch below:

While there, Pitrelli and Allen talked about their new rock opera, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, and the history of TSO. They also performed “This Christmas Day”.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra recently kicked off their 2016 Winter Tour and released a new video, dubbed TSO 2016 Winter Tour In 60 Seconds. Watch below.

The 2016 Winter Tour kicked off at the Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available at this location. Some clips from the set are available below.

The video below takes you behind the scenes with the production crew building the lavish TSO set and the musicians rehearsing before hitting the stage.

The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve 2016 Winter Tour will conclude, after 105 shows, with special New Year’s Eve performances in Seattle and Cleveland (click here for the full itinerary).

For more information on TSO’s Winter Tour, visit this location.