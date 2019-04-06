TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA / SAVATAGE Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Remembers PAUL O'NEILL - "Miss You, Boss... The Chaos And Magic Will Never Be The Same As It Was When You Were Alive"

Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has posted the following message on Facebook:

"Two years ago I was out of my home in the same exact location where my phone rang March 17th, 2016. That date I was told my father had passed away. April 5th, 2017 I was told my boss, producer, mentor, magical friend and musical brother in arms Paul O’Neill had passed.

There was a saying I always remember that goes like this... 'There are moments in your life when from that moment on your life will never be the same.' This has happened many times for me. It can be something you saw or did or someone you met. My life was never the same after I met Paul O’Neill. As a kid you have dreams and aspirations for the things you want to accomplish in your life. As a musician he made all of these dreams come true by the hundreds.

He was kinda upset at me the first time we headlined Madison Square Garden. I was living near his writing studio at the time in Astoria, New York. I wanted to stop home and see some friends and take the subway back to the show. He was demanding that I took a taxi that day. I remember him saying 'Boss, you are not taking a subway to The Garden.' Of course, me being a little brat I told a white lie and said. 'Of course not Paul, I’m not going to miss this show! I just want to head home for a bit.' The buses can’t park at the Garden, we were dropped off early. So that extra time at the venue was my opportunity to escape! Well, as I wandered out of the subway station on my way back and saw the video marquee on one of my favorite concert venues say 'Tonite: Trans-Siberian Orchestra sold out!' this surreal part of my childhood dreams came true. Because of this one man and his vision and magical ability of making the impossible a reality.

So, as life was never the same once I first met him, it also will never be the same after that phone call April 5th, 2017. His spirit and music will live but there will never be another Paul O’Neill. Only the Heavens will know what magic he will bring today. But I was lucky enough to experience and live that magic for over 30 years of my life and career.

Miss you boss... the chaos and magic will never be the same as it was when you were alive. But we are doing our best... but I think you know that..."