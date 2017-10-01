TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Violinist MARK WOOD Announces Electrify Your Strings 2017 - 2018 US High School Workshop / Performance Dates

Trans-Siberian Orchestra violinist Mark Wood has posted the following update:

"It's Electrify Your Strings season again and the 2017-2018 No Limits Tour is about to begin. All my great artist mentors and I will be traveling around this great country of ours inspiring and empowering young people! Check my calendar page to see if we're visiting a city near you!"

October

8 - Waco, TX - Waco Cultural Arts Festival

14 - Johnson City, TN - Science Hill High School Auditorium

26 - Mason, KY - Mason HS Downtown Auditorium

30 - Mesquite, TX - West Mesquite High School Auditorium

November

4 - Baton Rouge, LA - Independence Park Theater

10 - Highlands Ranch, CO - Highlands Ranch High School

14 - Kettering, OH - Kettering Middle School Auditorium

17 - Caledonia, OH - River Valley High School

18 - Westbury, NY - venue TBD

21 - Bellefontaine, OH - Bellefontaine High School Auditorium

December

1 - Bethel Park, PA - Bethel Park High School Auditorium

1 - Kentwood, MI - East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium

10 - Prince Frederick, MD - Calvert High School

12 - Brunswick, OH - James J. Hayes Performing Arts Center

January

6 - Lynbrook, NY - venue TBD

10 - Bloomfield, NJ - venue TBD

February

9 - Seabrook, TX - venue TBD

28 - Elverson, PA - Twin Valley High School

March

3 - Broadview Heights, OH - Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School Auditorium

3 - Johnson City, TN - Indian Trail Intermediate School

6 - Cleveland, OH - Cuyahoga Heights HS

22 - Dousman, WI - venue TBD

29 - Durham, NC - venue TBD

April

17 - East Setauket, NY - Ward Melville HS Auditorium

May

3 - Rio Rancho, NM - venue TBD

12 - Midlothian, VA - venue TBD

June

8 - Wichita, KS - Campus High School Auditorium

12 - Cortland, NY - venue TBD

Go to this location for registration / ticket information and additional details.