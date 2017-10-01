TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Violinist MARK WOOD Announces Electrify Your Strings 2017 - 2018 US High School Workshop / Performance Dates
October 1, 2017, 18 hours ago
Trans-Siberian Orchestra violinist Mark Wood has posted the following update:
"It's Electrify Your Strings season again and the 2017-2018 No Limits Tour is about to begin. All my great artist mentors and I will be traveling around this great country of ours inspiring and empowering young people! Check my calendar page to see if we're visiting a city near you!"
October
8 - Waco, TX - Waco Cultural Arts Festival
14 - Johnson City, TN - Science Hill High School Auditorium
26 - Mason, KY - Mason HS Downtown Auditorium
30 - Mesquite, TX - West Mesquite High School Auditorium
November
4 - Baton Rouge, LA - Independence Park Theater
10 - Highlands Ranch, CO - Highlands Ranch High School
14 - Kettering, OH - Kettering Middle School Auditorium
17 - Caledonia, OH - River Valley High School
18 - Westbury, NY - venue TBD
21 - Bellefontaine, OH - Bellefontaine High School Auditorium
December
1 - Bethel Park, PA - Bethel Park High School Auditorium
1 - Kentwood, MI - East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium
10 - Prince Frederick, MD - Calvert High School
12 - Brunswick, OH - James J. Hayes Performing Arts Center
January
6 - Lynbrook, NY - venue TBD
10 - Bloomfield, NJ - venue TBD
February
9 - Seabrook, TX - venue TBD
28 - Elverson, PA - Twin Valley High School
March
3 - Broadview Heights, OH - Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School Auditorium
3 - Johnson City, TN - Indian Trail Intermediate School
6 - Cleveland, OH - Cuyahoga Heights HS
22 - Dousman, WI - venue TBD
29 - Durham, NC - venue TBD
April
17 - East Setauket, NY - Ward Melville HS Auditorium
May
3 - Rio Rancho, NM - venue TBD
12 - Midlothian, VA - venue TBD
June
8 - Wichita, KS - Campus High School Auditorium
12 - Cortland, NY - venue TBD
Go to this location for registration / ticket information and additional details.