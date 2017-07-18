TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Violinist MARK WOOD Remembers Bandmate DAVID Z. - "He Was Part Of The Team Of Great Musicians That Made TSO So Successful"

The Gainesville Sun reported on July 14th that Adrenaline Mob was involved in a fatal accident in Florida on the way to a show. One person died and six others were injured when a tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 75 near Micanopy and struck the group’s RV that had pulled off the highway with a flat tire. Out of the nine people who were in the vehicles, one died, six were taken to area hospitals, and the other two declined medical treatment. Of the six injured, three were listed in critical condition and the other three in stable condition.

It was confirmed later that Adrenaline Mob / Trans-Siberian Orchestra bassist David Z. was the one fatality. TSO violinist Mark Wood has posted the following tribute:

"This is how I will always remember Dave Z. His feet never seemed to touch the ground. He was such a great upbeat positive person and adored our family as much as we adored his. I'll never forget the first day we met Dave... he joined us on our 2nd or 3rd tour with Trans-Siberian Orchestra... a pimply faced wide-eyed kid filming every moment of his first experience on a tour bus in a big band and he could not wipe the grin off his face. We couldn't help but laugh with him as he literally shouted his excitement from one end of the bus to the other. Those early days in TSO... everyone worked really hard to build the band up to be successful. And Dave, without question, was part of the team of great musicians that made TSO so successful. We shared so many laughs over the years and so many cherished moments: ZO2 performing at our annual Kaye Woodstock parties at our house, to playing at the NAMM Show with us and eating pies at Bakers Square, to Dave being in my band in the very early days of Electrify Your Strings!, to performing his heart out in my Turbow video. I will miss you forever, my brother..."

Adrenaline Mob guitarist Mike Orlando has issued the following statement with regards to the accident that took David Z.'s life:

"I cannot begin to thank you all for all the prayers and thoughts. I'm trying to process and deal with this, physically and mentally... so I'm sorry for being vague. We've literally experienced hell on earth. I'm absolutely broken, both physical and mental. I love you Dave, I will miss you more then words can say. You were one of the sweetest souls I've ever known."

Drummer Jordan Cannata comments:

"I don't even know where to begin so I will start by saying thank you for all of the love and support from everyone. We are all devastated and will need some time to physically and mentally cope but the outpouring of love has been nothing short of inspiring. David Z... I love you, I miss you, and send my heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. To the rest of my bandmates and crew, I love you all. Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you everyone. RIP David Z."

Frontman Russell Allen previously posted the following statement:

"Yesterday I was involved in an accident that took the life of my dear friend and bandmate, David Z, and left three of our crew in critical condition. I'm overwhelmed with sorrow. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love we have received from around the world. Please continue to pray for David's family during this difficult time. And those in critical condition.

I want to personally thank Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Dumon for his bravery in assisting me pull our driver Jason from the wreckage and for attending to his wounds. And for helping me to secure and attend to Jane once I was able to get her free from the fire. Without his selfless act of courage I would not have been able to get them clear of the RV before it was engulfed in flames. On behalf of my band and crew I thank you."

Check out Adrenaline Mob's latest album, We The People, featuring David Z's recording debut with the band.