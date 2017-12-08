TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Vocalist ROB EVAN Leaves North American Tour In Preparation For Upcoming Musical Projects
December 8, 2017, 17 minutes ago
Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist Rob Evan has checked in with the following update
"Friends and Colleagues, after careful consideration I have decided to take the rest of the year off from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour. It was a hard decision however I felt that I needed to get off the road to focus on Rocktopia’s Broadway run as well as The Voice: Neon Dreams at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Casino - both opening this spring.
I’ll miss my TSO family and fans but I look forward to seeing you all in the near future.
Much Love, God Bless and Happy Holidays."
Fan-filmed video of the song Evan has been singing on the current TSO tour is below.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2017 Winter Tour is now underway, and the band have released a short video, showing fans what to expect at the shows. The clip can be found below.
TSO tour dates:
December
8 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM
8 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 8:00 PM
9 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
10 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM
10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM
13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:30 PM
13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Arena - 7:30 PM
14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 7:30 PM
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM
15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM
15 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center - 8:00 PM
16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM
17 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - 7:30 PM
20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM
21 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena - 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM
21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM
23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM
26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
26 - St Louis, MO - Scottrade Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
27 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
28 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
29 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM
30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM