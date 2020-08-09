TRANSPORT LEAGUE In Studio, Reveal Special Guest For Next Album

Boogie metal masters Transport League are working hard on their new album. The as-yet untitled ninth full-length record from the band is in the mixing phase, currently taking place in Grand Recordings Studio by Svein Jensen (Notre Dame, Germ Bomb, DoomDogs).

Guitarist and vocalist Tony Jelencovich broke the news about a very special guest: "In these times of pandemic, we were able - through a secret third dimension portal - to get Sal Abruscato (A Pale Horse Named Death, ex-Type O Negative, ex-Life Of Agony) to the Grand Recordings Studio in Gothenburg, all the way from the USA, to lay down some guest vocals on the track 'March, Kiss, Die'. The participation is raw and out of this world, with a bite that stays on for a long time."