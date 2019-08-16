TRANSPORT LEAGUE Premiere “Dawn Of Lucifer" Music Video

Sweden'sTransport League have released a video for "Dawn Of Lucifer", a track from the band's upcoming album, A Million Volt Scream, out September 6 worldwide via Mighty Music. Watch the clip below.

A Million Volt Scream was produced at Oral Majority Recordings and at the Top Floor studios under the direction of Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Entombed AD, Raised Fist, Sonic Syndicate, Mustasch, Hardcore Superstar), who also mixed the album.

Tracklisting:

“A Million Volt Scream“

“1200 Goddamned“

“Monster Human“

“Dawn of Lucifer“

“Vultures“

“Vanished Empire“

“Facedown Bondage“

“Slave in Orbit“

“Creature Grunts“

“Rabid Horizon“

“Dawn Of Lucifer" video:

"1200 Goddamned" video:

“Monster Human“ video:

Find the band's live itinerary here.