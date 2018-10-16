TRAPPIST Announce East Coast Dates

Los Angeles-based Trappist - founded by alumni from the likes of Spazz, Infest, Despise You, -16-, Crom, and more - has booked their first East Coast US shows, supporting their inebriating debut album, Ancient Brewing Tactics, which saw released through Relapse Records in August. The trio not only creates a debilitating blend of powerviolence/grindcore-infused hardcore, it also showcases their deep interest, knowledge, and pride in the creation and ingestion of craft beer.

Having performed across the West Coast over the past year, Trappist will now raid the East Coast this fall. The shows see the band in Brooklyn, New York on November 16th, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on the 17th, and Washington, DC on November 18th. These shows are taking place at beer-based events and at breweries. The Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar is The Six Most Metal Breweries presents No Corporate Beer NYC, which includes a solo doom set by Todd Haug, a 6MMB pilot screening, and a set by Trappist, with unlimited pours from 6-8pm by KCBC, Barrier, Transmitter, Bridge and Tunnel, Trappist x Wayfinder collaboration Steinbier poured by the band, and a cash bar featuring Burial, Trve, and the first keg of 3 Floyds Zombie Dust ever distributed to NYC! The Rehoboth Beach show takes place at Dogfish Head Brewing's Analog A Go Go festival event, and the DC show takes place at Atlas Brew Works.

Upon their return to California, Trappist will play at Decibel Magazine's inaugural Beer & Metal Fest Los Angeles on December 1st and 2nd, set to perform alongside the likes of Testament, Triptykon, Godflesh, The Black Dahlia Murder, Khemmis, Pig Destroyer, Yob, Power Trip, and others, with a wide array of craft breweries set to fill the joint with high quality suds.

The Trappist crew declares, "We're taking our 'talents' to the Eastern Seaboard this November so hide your high-ABV libations and Anti-Cimex records."

Dates:

November

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

17 – Rehoboth, DE – Dogfish Head Brewing

18 – Washington, DC – Atlas Brew Works

December

1-2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Physical packages of Ancient Brewing Tactics are available via Relapse Records at this location, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

"No Soldier Left Behind" video:

"Hymn To Ninkasi":

"Victims Of A Bomber Raid" video:

"Wolves In The Taproom":

"No Corporate Beer":

Trappist is:

Brother Dodge - Bass, Vocals, Brewing

Brother Vera - Guitars, Vocals, Fermentation

Brother Harkins - Drums, Vocals, Bottling