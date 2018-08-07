TRAPPIST Streaming New Track "Hymn To Ninkasi" Featuring TONY FORESTA

Los Angeles craft beer connoisseurs Trappist brew forth their debut full-length Ancient Brewing Tactics, due out August 17th via Relapse Records. The track "Hymn To Ninkasi" featuring Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan) is available for streaming below.

Trappist comments on the debut album: "Starting a beer-centric band came naturally, considering the many parallels between the hardcore and independent beer scenes. Both foster collaboration, community, and support of grass-roots efforts. It made sense to team up with our old pals at Relapse for this release since they've always supported our previous bands. But enough about us... your pint is getting warm!"

Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

Formed in 2014 and consisting of scene legends Chris Dodge (Spazz, ex-Infest, ex-Despise You, etc.), Phil Vera (Crom, Despise You, ex-(16)-) and Ryan Harkins (co-owner of popular heavy metal-themed burger joint Grill Em’ All), Trappist have one clear mission, to annihilate the listener with a storm of d-beat, crust punk, powerviolence, and hardcore all in the name of BEER. Picture Discharge style punk and Xeroxed WWII photos with bombs replaced by casks, cans, and kegs.

Ancient Brewing Tactics is 21 tracks and 33 minutes of booze-induced chaos, bound to knock you on your ass faster than shotgunning a 15% Russian Imperial Stout. Trappist round out their alcohol-fueled blasts with special guest appearances by Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan), Steve Brooks (Torche), and Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer). NO CORPORATE BEER.

For the ultimate sensory experience, Trappist have recommended a specific beer pairing for listeners to drink along to each song on the album! “Wolves in the Taproom” is paired with Sierra Nevada Barrel Aged Narwhal Imperial Stout and “No Corporate Beer” with Eagle Rock Brewery Amwolf Pilsner. The full tracklisting and beer pairing are available below. True aficionados only!

Ancient Brewing Tactics tracklisting and beer pairings:

"No Soldier Left Behind" (3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale)

"This Means Wort" (FiftyFifty Brewing Eclipse Imperial Stout)

"Tesguino" (Cerveza Fauna Penelope Coffee Porter)

"The Patron Saints" (Orval Belgian Pale Ale)

"Hymn To Ninkasi" (Beachwood Brewing Citraholic IPA)

"Waiting In Line - First Stanza" (Jackie O’s BBA Oil Of Aphrodite with Coffee Imperial Stout)

"Giving The Boot To Reinheitsgebot" (Schneider Weisse Aventinus Weizen Bock)

"Swignorant" (The Bruery Mash Barleywine)

"Nihamanchnihamnchii" (Insurgente La Lupolsa IPA)

"Frank The Tank" (Cigar City Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout)

"No Corporate Beer" (Eagle Rock Brewery Amwolf Pilsner)

"Victims Of A Bomber Raid" (Surly Brewing Darkness Russian Imperial Stout)

"99 Problems" (But A Beer Ain’t One) (TRVE Possession Saison)

"Proost-Op" (De Struise Black Albert Russian Imperial Stout)

"Waiting In Line - Second Stanza" (The Veil Brewing Daddy’s Home Triple IPA)

"To The Pint" (Thrash Zone Chris Dodge’s Ham Slappin’ Aru-Chu Ale Barley Wine)

"You’re The Reason" (Sante Adairius Saison Bernice Farmhouse Ale)

"Garbage Human" (Mikkeller Beer Geek Brunch Imperial Oatmeal Stout with Vietnamese Coffee)

"Waiting In Life - Third Stanza" (Lawson’s Finest Liquids Double IPA)

"Wolves In The Taproom" (Sierra Nevada Barrel Aged Narwhal Imperial Stout)

"Trappist-1: Final Gravity" (Zundert Trappist Abbey Tripel)

"Victims Of A Bomber Raid" video:

"Wolves In The Taproom":

"No Corporate Beer":

Trappist is:

Brother Dodge - Bass, Vocals, Brewing

Brother Vera - Guitars, Vocals, Fermentation

Brother Harkins - Drums, Vocals, Bottling

(Photo - Paul Lee)