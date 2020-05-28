TRAPT Release "Make It Out Alive" Lyric Video

American rock band, Trapt, has released their patriotic lyric video for single "Make It Out Alive". The band will release their new album, Shadow Work, on July 3 via The Label Group/INgrooves. The first three singles - "Make It Out Alive," "Tell Me How You Really Feel," and "Far Enough Away" - will be instant gratification tracks along with a Jewel cover "Save Your Soul" which is only available when you pre-order the digital album.

“'Make It Out Alive' was the last song written for our new album Shadow Work and I hope it inspires people to never give up. Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle. But I think the struggles we go through define us. Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side. I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do!," says Chris Taylor Brown.

Watch the new lyric video below.

Tracklisting:

"Make It Out Alive

"I Want To Want What I Want"

"Tell Me How You Really Feel"

"Too Little Too Late"

"Far Enough Away"

"Turn Me Around Again"

"Trying Too Hard"

"Let Me Down Slowly"

"Too Far Away"

"Get You Back"

"Hold And Be Held"

Trapt is an American rock band that formed in Los Gatos, California, in 1997, best known for its chart-topping 2002 single "Headstrong". The group consists of lead vocalist Chris Taylor Brown, bassist Peter "Pete" Charell, guitarist Brendan Hengle and drummer Adam Prentice. They have released seven studio albums to date: Amalgamation (1999), Trapt (2002), Someone in Control (2005), Only Through the Pain (2008), No Apologies (2010), Reborn (2013), and DNA (2016).