TRAUMA Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal

US thrashers Trauma are confirmed for 70000 Tons Of Metal, taking place on February 2nd-6th.

Trauma drummer Kris Gustofson stated: "Trauma is delighted and honored to be playing on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise with some of the best bands in metal. This is going to be a blast and we look forward to putting the pedal to the metal."

Tons Of Metal will sail February 2nd – 6th, 2017 onboard Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas which will be leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains. Soar over the Dragon's Breath Flight Line, the world's longest zip line over water! Propel down the 300 foot long waterslides, get your adrenaline fix on the Dragon’s Tail Roller Coaster, cool off in the Arawak Aqua Park, or kick back and relax at the cabanas on Nellie’s Beach.

Sunday February 5th, 2017 is #SuperMetalSunday! Start off the best Sunday of the year with Heavy Metal bands from around the globe playing concerts on 4 different stages. Think you can make a splash? Participate in the infamous 70000 Tons Belly Flop Contest which is judged by a panel of artists! Witness Heavy Metal history in the making with Jamming With Waters In International Waters - the official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam. Don’t forget your jerseys because the NFL Championship Game will also be screened on board! Not enough action for you? Throw in multiple workshops and Artist Clinics, and end the cruise with 70000 Tons Of Karaoke for a final sing along until the sun rises!

Every Artist on board 70000 Tons Of Metal 2017 will play two shows - once on the way to Labadee, and once on the way back to Florida, presenting fans with the opportunity to see 120 shows, including some exclusive performances.

Bands confirmed for the event include: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Nile, Omnium Gatherum, Ordan Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Trauma, Trollfest Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.