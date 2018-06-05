TRAUMA Premiers "The Rage" Lyric Video

San Francisco’s legendary thrash metal band Trauma have released a lyric video for "The Rage", the opening track of their new album As The World Dies, released worldwide on May 11th via The Orchard/Sony. The video was created by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art, and can be found below.

Trauma formed in 1981 in the San Francisco Bay Area. It currently consists of members Donny Hillier (vocals), longtime drummer Kris Gustofson, guitarist Joe Fraulob (former member of Danzig), guitarist Steve Robello (former member of Dublin Death Patrol) and bassist Greg Christian, founding member of Testament. The band is known for its association with Cliff Burton, the original bassist of Metallica, who founded Trauma before joining Metallica in 1982.

With an eye on the past but focused on the future, As The World Dies, produced by guitarist Joe Fraulob, is certain to be a landmark third album, staying true to their signature sound that came before but with a very modern edge.

Tracklisting:

“The Rage”

“From Here To Hell”

“As The World Dies”

“Gun To Your Head”

“Last Rites”

“Run For Cover”

“Asylum”

“Entropy”

“Cool Aid”

“Savage”

“The Rage” lyric video: