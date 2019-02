TRAUMA Reveal “From Here To Hell” Lyric Video

Legendary San Francisco thrash metal act Trauma will issue their new album, As The World Dies, on CD through Pure Steel Records on February 15th. The album was originally issued May 2018 independently. Find preorders at this location and check out new lyric video for the track "From Here To Hell" below.

Trauma formed in 1981 in the San Francisco Bay Area. It currently consists of members Donny Hillier (vocals), longtime drummer Kris Gustofson, guitarist Joe Fraulob (former member of Danzig), guitarist Steve Robello (former member of Dublin Death Patrol) and bassist Greg Christian, founding member of Testament. The band is known for its association with Cliff Burton, the original bassist of Metallica, who founded Trauma before joining Metallica in 1982.

With an eye on the past but focused on the future, As The World Dies, produced by guitarist Joe Fraulob, is certain to be a landmark third album, staying true to their signature sound that came before but with a very modern edge.

Tracklisting:

“The Rage”

“From Here To Hell”

“As The World Dies”

“Gun To Your Head”

“Last Rites”

“Run For Cover”

“Asylum”

“Entropy”

“Cool Aid”

“Savage”

"From Here To Hell" lyric video:

“The Rage” lyric video: