TRAUMA Reveal "Savage" Lyric Video

California thrashers Trauma recently made their comeback with a new album entitled, As The World Dies, now available on Pure Steel Records.

With a fierce and solemn hymn to self revenge, the band now reveals the new lyric video for ‘Savage’. Drummer Kris Gustofson says, “The new lyric video is just epic! The concept of the song is basically about a woman in major distress due to the horrid sex trade, and other womanizing operations that exist in many places on the planet, and she finally gets a break and takes out major revenge by going Savage. We hope metal fans will like this.”

The lyric video was created by Italian videomaker Marco Testa, and it’s a strong visual portrayal of the still current and tragical theme of the exploitation of women’s bodies; but this time with a final appropriate payback.

Trauma formed in 1981 in the San Francisco Bay Area. It currently consists of members Donny Hillier (vocals), longtime drummer Kris Gustofson, guitarist Joe Fraulob (former member of Danzig), guitarist Steve Robello (former member of Dublin Death Patrol) and bassist Greg Christian, founding member of Testament. The band is known for its association with Cliff Burton, the original bassist of Metallica, who founded Trauma before joining Metallica in 1982.

With an eye on the past but focused on the future, As The World Dies, produced by guitarist Joe Fraulob, is certain to be a landmark third album, staying true to their signature sound that came before but with a very modern edge.

Tracklisting:

“The Rage”

“From Here To Hell”

“As The World Dies”

“Gun To Your Head”

“Last Rites”

“Run For Cover”

“Asylum”

“Entropy”

“Cool Aid”

“Savage”

"From Here To Hell" lyric video:

“The Rage” lyric video: