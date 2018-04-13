TRAUMA Signs Exclusive Global Distribution Deal With The Orchard For New Album As The World Dies

San Francisco’s legendary thrash metal band Trauma has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with The Orchard/Sony, and the band’s new album entitled As The World Dies will be released on May 11th.

With an eye on the past but focused on the future, As The World Dies, produced by guitarist Joe Fraulob, is certain to be a landmark third album, staying true to their signature sound that came before but with a very modern edge.

Trauma, formed in 1980, is the band responsible for the much sought after classic ‘80s album, Scratch and Scream, featuring killer cuts like “The Day All Hell Broke Loose” and “Lay Low”. Cofounder/vocalist Donny Hillier and longtime Trauma drummer Kris Gustofson have put together a monstrous lineup of amazing players. Guitarist Joe Fraulob is a former member of multiplatinum hard rockers Danzig. Steve Robello plays guitar in Dublin Death Patrol (the Bay Area super group formed by the singers of Exodus and Testament), and was formerly with the group Heist. Bassist Greg Christian, the newest addition to Trauma, was a founding member and integral part of Testament. Trauma is known for its association with Cliff Burton, the original bassist of Metallica, who founded Trauma before joining Metallica in 1982.

Tracklisting:

“The Rage”

“From Here To Hell”

“As The World Dies”

“Gun To Your Head”

“Last Rites”

“Run For Cover”

“Asylum”

“Entropy”

“Cool Aid”

“Savage”