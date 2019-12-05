TRAUMA To Perform At 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala

California Bay Area band Trauma is set to perform at the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala. The non-profit charity Gala will feature Don Dokken, Geoff Tate, Stephen Pearcy, Graham Bonnet, Joe Satriani and Metal Church, and takes place on January 15, 2020 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. The Gala will be hosted by iconic television / radio personality Eddie Trunk.

Additional inductions and performances by hard rock and heavy metal legends will be featured along with the Trauma performance. An All-Star Jam, and other surprises will be announced over the next few weeks.

Proceeds from the Metal Hall Of Fame Gala go to bringing free therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States.

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame President / CEO, says, “The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala is going to be amazing! As always, there will be numerous Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Idols, and many exciting performances! We are looking forward to having Trauma play, and be an exciting part of the Gala!"

Get your tickets now at this location.