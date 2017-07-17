TRAVELIN JACK Release “Keep On Running” Digital Single; Music Video Streaming

Travelin Jack, one of the hottest new rock acts from Germany, have released a new digital single and video for the song "Keep On Running". The track is taken from their forthcoming album, Commencing Countdown. The video was produced by renowned film producer and cover designer Andreas Marschall.

The band comments on the song as follows: "This song is for all the dancing fools out there. Forget about this crazy world for a while and don't let your life be dictated by fear! You've got the power....so keep on running!"

Founded in summer 2013, Travelin Jack have developed into one of Germany’s most unusual rock acts over the past four years, establishing their inimitable style, which is tailored to the vocals of Alia Spaceface, with two successful tours and shows at important festivals beyond the German borders. The general flair of their new album Commencing Countdown may bring to mind great rock groups from the seventies, such as Thin Lizzy, Rush, Scorpions and Deep Purple, but the Berlin band’s compositions and the warm, analogue production of their new album are both contemporary and modern.

Tracklisting:

“Land Of The River”

“Metropolis”

“Keep On Running”

“Cold Blood”

“Galactic Blue”

“Time”

“Miracles”

“What Have I Done”

“Fire”

“Journey To The Moon”

Live dates:

August

11 - Plattenburg, Germany - Aquamaria Festival

18 - Bad Kötzting, Germany - Void Fest

19 - Luckenwalde, Germany - Sky Way Jam

September

7 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche (with Wucan)

8 - Münster, Germany - Rare Guitar

9 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

21 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto (with Wucan)

22 - Erfurt, Germany - Tiko

23 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune (with Wucan)

October

5 - Vienna, Austria - Das Bach (with Wucan)