TRAVELIN JACK Release New Digital Single “Land Of The River”

Travelin Jack, one of the hottest new rock acts from Germany, has released a new digital single and video for the song "Land Of The River" today. The track is taken from their current album Commencing Countdown.

Founded in summer 2013, Travelin Jack have developed into one of Germany’s most unusual rock acts over the past six years, establishing their inimitable style, which is tailored to the vocals of Alia Spaceface, with several successful tours and shows at important festivals beyond the German borders. The general flair of their current album Commencing Countdown may bring to mind great rock groups from the seventies, such as Thin Lizzy, Rush, Scorpions and Deep Purple, but the Berlin band’s compositions and the warm, analogue production of their current album are both contemporary and modern.

Commencing Countdown" was released in 2017 through Steamhammer/SPV as CD digipak, vinyl version, download and stream. Find purchase options at this location.

(Top photo by: Martin Becker)