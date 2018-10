TREAT Premiers "Best Of Enemies" Music Video

Swedish melodic rockers Treat have released a video for "Best Of Enemies", a track from their new album, Tunguska, released back in September 14th. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tunguska was produced by respected writer/producer, and longtime Treat fan, Peter Mansson together with Anders Wikström, showcasing a band who, despite a thirty plus year career, are hungrier and more energetic than ever.

Treat’s current lineup includes Robert Ernlund (vocals), Anders Wikström (guitars, backing vocals), Patrick Appelgren (keyboards, guitar, backing vocals), Jamie Borger (drums), and Pontus Egberg (bass).

Tunguska tracklisting:

"Progenitors"

"Always Have, Always Will"

"Best Of Enemies"

"Rose Of Jericho"

"Heartmath City"

"Creeps"

"Build The Love"

"Man Overboard"

"Riptide"

"Tomorrow Never Comes"

"All Bets Are Off"

"Undefeated"

"Best Of Enemies" video:

"Rose Of Jericho" lyric video:

"Build The Love" video:

Tour dates:

November

1 - Oefenbunker - Laandgraaf, Netherlands

2 - Biebob - Vosselar, Belgium

3 - Kubana - Siegburg, Germany

5 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

6 - Der Cult - Nürnberg, Germany

8 - 7er Club - Mannheim, Germany

9 - Hall Of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland

10 - Riffelhof - Burgrieden, Germany

16 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden

17 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden

23 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden

24 - Palatset - Linköping, Sweden