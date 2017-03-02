TREAT - “Ready For The Taking” Live Video Streaming

Swedish melodic rockers, Treat, will release their first ever live CD and first live DVD/Blu-Ray in over 10 years, entitled The Road More Or Less Traveled - Live In Milano on April 21st. A video for “Ready For The Taking” from the upcoming release is available for streaming below.

On April 23rd, 2016, Treat played a hotly anticipated set at Frontiers Rock Festival III. Held close to Milano, Italy, this was the third annual edition of the festival and saw Treat playing hot on the heels of the release of their latest studio album, Ghost Of Graceland. The release date of this live album happens to be about one year after the initial performance took place and almost coincides with the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival as well.

The band took the stage by storm, opening the show with the title track from their last studio album and showcasing a very special lineup, which features H.E.A.T. keyboardist Jona Tee taking the place of Patrik Appelgren for this exclusive performance. Treat offered a show with a great mixture of new and recent songs taken from their latest album, the highly regarded 2010 release Coup De Grace, and classic songs from the good ol’ days including “World Of Promises”, “Get You On The Run”, and “Ready For The Taking”.

Says guitarist Anders Wikström, “As we haven’t released a live home video in 10 years, let alone a live album ever, and then Serafino asked us, we were more than delighted, and frankly, long overdue, to show our fans what we been up to for the last couple of years. With so many albums to choose from and our audience constantly asking for different songs in the setlist, this was a great opportunity to close one chapter, only to start writing the next. "The Road more or Less Traveled” is a great reminder for anyone to see that Treat is very much a living and breathing live entity!”

Treat’s performance was truly a unique and special one and this live video documents a great moment in the band’s history as well as serving as a celebration of one of Sweden’s finest hard rock bands ever!

"This year will take us right back we belong, on stage! We have some really cool surprises and will of course play the best of the new, but also older songs we haven’t performed in ages! See you all on tour through 2017,” concludes Anders.

The Road More or Less Traveled will be released on CD/DVD, Blu-Ray standalone, and digital editions.

Tracklisting:

“Ghost Of Graceland”

“Better The Devil You Know”

“Non Stop Madness”

“Ready For The Taking”

“Papertiger”

“Do Your Own Stunts”

“Endangered”

“Gimme One More Night”

“We Own The Night”

“Roar”

“Get You On The Run”

“Conspiracy”

“Skies Of Mongolia”

“World Of Promises”

Treat tour dates:

March

25 - Torp - Avesta, Sweden

31 - High Voltage - Copenhagen, Denmark

April

1 - Oefenbunker - Landgraaf, Netherlands

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

4 - Garage DeLuxe - Munich, Germany

5 - Kreuz - Obermachtal, Germany

6 - Der Cult - Nurnberg, Germany

May

17 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

18 - Umeda Quattro - Osaka, Japan

27 - Kalos Festival - Madrid, Spain

August

25 - Hair Metal Heaven Festival - Hull UK

Band lineup:

Robert Ernlund: Lead vocals

Anders Wikström: Lead Guitars and vocals

Pontus Egberg: Electric Bass and vocals

Jamie Borger: Drums

Patrick Appelgren: Keyboards and vocals