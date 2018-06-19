TREMONTI - A Dying Machine Chart Positions Revealed

Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars/backing vocals, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, have a lot to celebrate this week. The band’s latest studio album A Dying Machine, released worldwide via Napalm Records on June 8th, has stormed the US sales charts giving the group their fourth Top 10 on the Independent Current Album Chart.

A Dying Machine landed at #2 on the Top Hard Music Albums, #3 on the Record Label Independent Current Album, #7 Top Internet, #12 Top Current Artists and #57 on the Billboard Top 200. The album also shot up the iTunes chart hitting #3 on the Top Rock Albums and #6 on Top Overall Albums when it was released.

The album can be purchased here.

On the heels of the chart debut, Tremonti is pleased to announce they will be touring the US later this year as special guests for their friends in Seether. The recently announced tour kicks off on September 13th in Myrtle Beach, SC and runs through October 5th where it wraps up in Des Moines, IA. Along the way, the tour will stop in Norfolk, VA, Hampton Beach, NH and Cleveland, OH to name a few. Tremonti is currently on tour in Europe with headline shows, dates opening for Iron Maiden and select European festival appearances.

Full tour information, VIP packages and ticket purchase links can be found here.

A Dying Machine tracklisting:

"Bringer Of War"

"From The Sky"

"A Dying Machine"

"Trust"

"Throw Them To The Lions"

"Make It Hurt"

"Traipse"

"The First The Last"

"A Lot Like Sin"

"The Day When Legions Burned"

"As The Silence Becomes Me"

"Take You With Me"

"Desolation"

"Found"

“As The Silence Becomes Me”:

"Bringer Of War" lyric video:

"Take You With Me" video:

"A Dying Machine" lyric video: