TREMONTI Announce UK / European Headline Dates

Florida's Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, have announced a new set of UK / European tour dates. Already confirmed to support Iron Maiden for a number of dates in mainland Europe, the new shows are all headline appearances.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with general sale beginning this Friday, March 2nd, at 10 AM from marktremonti.com, all good ticket agents, and direct from venue box offices. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

UK dates:

June

28 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 ABC

29 - London, England - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

30 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

July

2 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

3 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

5 - Portsmouth, England - Pyramids

The band release their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, via Napalm Records later this summer. Being recorded with longtime producer, Michael “Elvis” Baskette, Mark revealed on social media last week that he'd just finished laying down the lead vocals. Fans can pre-order various exclusives bundles here.