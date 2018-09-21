TREMONTI Announce UK Winter Tour; THE RAVEN AGE, DISCONNECTED To Support
September 21, 2018, an hour ago
Tremonti, the band led by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, have announced their return to the UK for a headline tour this winter. Tickets went on sale this morning, at 10 AM. Support comes from Brit rockers The Raven Age and French metalheads Disconnected.
Dates:
November
29 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
December
1 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz
2 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy
4 - London, England - Forum
6 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Liquid Rooms
Full tour info and ticket links can be found at marktremonti.com.