TREMONTI Announce UK Winter Tour; THE RAVEN AGE, DISCONNECTED To Support

Tremonti, the band led by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, have announced their return to the UK for a headline tour this winter. Tickets went on sale this morning, at 10 AM. Support comes from Brit rockers The Raven Age and French metalheads Disconnected.

Dates:

November

29 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

December

1 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

2 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

4 - London, England - Forum

6 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Liquid Rooms

Full tour info and ticket links can be found at marktremonti.com.