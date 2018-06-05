TREMONTI Cover METALLICA On Hello Kitty Guitars; Video

In the video below, Mark Tremonti and Eric Friedman of Tremonti crush Metallica's "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" on a Hello Kitty guitar and ukulele.

Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars/backing vocals, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, will release their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, worldwide via Napalm Records on June 8th. Enjoy the official track premiere for "As The Silence Becomes Me" below. “As The Silence Becomes Me” is now available on all streaming services.

The album, A Dying Machine, is available for pre-order here in various physical configurations as well as digitally. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Bringer Of War”, “Take You With Me” and “A Dying Machine” as well as the brand new track "As The Silence Becomes Me".

“Bringer of War”, “Take You With Me”, “A Dying Machine” and today's released track "As The Silence Becomes Me" are also available on all streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career. The music is inspired by a story that came to Mark while on the last Alter Bridge tour. During that time, the epic title track “A Dying Machine” was born. The story, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction authored by Mark Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

A Dying Machine tracklisting:

"Bringer Of War"

"From The Sky"

"A Dying Machine"

"Trust"

"Throw Them To The Lions"

"Make It Hurt"

"Traipse"

"The First The Last"

"A Lot Like Sin"

"The Day When Legions Burned"

"As The Silence Becomes Me"

"Take You With Me"

"Desolation"

"Found"

"Bringer Of War" lyric video:

"Take You With Me" video:

"A Dying Machine" lyric video:

Teaser:

Tremonti will be hitting the road in support of A Dying Machine. The band heads to Europe mid-June for seven weeks of touring that includes dates as direct support for Iron Maiden alongside headline shows and European festivals. Full tour info and ticket links can be found here.