TREMONTI Launch Music Video For Next Single “Throw Them To The Lions"

Tremonti have just released another music video, for the latest single from the band’s Napalm Records release A Dying Machine. “Throw Them To The Lions” is an up-tempo metal song, something that Tremonti has come to be known for over their multiple releases through the years. The video was filmed at a recent sold-out show in the UK and can be seen below:

To coincide with the release of the new single, Tremonti is heading out on tour again. The band are special guests on the upcoming Sevendust headline tour. The US tour kicks off February 1st in Houston, TX and wraps up in San Antonio, TX on March 3rd. The tour will make stops in New Orleans, LA; Boston, MA; Flint, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few. Fans can go to marktremonti.com for more information on the tour, VIP packages and ticket purchase links to all shows.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Mark Tremonti’s career. The album was released last June and stormed the US sales charts giving the group their fourth Top 10 on the Independent Current Album Chart. A Dying Machine landed at #2 on the Top Hard Music Albums, #3 on the Record Label Independent Current Album, #7 Top Internet, #12 Top Current Artists and #57 on the Billboard Top 200. The album also shot up the iTunes chart hitting #3 on the Top Rock Albums and #6 on Top Overall Albums when it was released.

The music and concept is inspired by a story that came to Mark while on the last Alter Bridge tour. The story takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. The concept was turned in to a full-length novel to accompany the album release. The novel for A Dying Machine that was written by Mark Tremonti and John Shirley and fans that still want to order a copy of the novel can go to http://www.marktremonti.com to purchase. The album is available for stream / download on all digital service providers, here.