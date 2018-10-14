TREMONTI - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Radical Change" - "That Drummer Is Out Of His Mind!"
October 14, 2018, 37 minutes ago
Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect Tremonti's "Radical Change" from the band's Cauterize album.
Cauterize was released in 2015 via Fret 12 Records
Tremonti will resume touring in support of their new album, A Dying Machine, on November 4th in Lisbon, Portugal. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.