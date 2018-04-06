TREMONTI Posts Lyric Video For "A Dying Machine"

Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, will be releasing their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, worldwide via Napalm Records on June 8th. Longtime producer, Michael “Elvis” Baskette, produced the album. Pre-order here and get an instant download of the title track, "A Dying Machine", as well as three future tracks that will be released before street date. A lyric video for the track can be found below.

From the militant drum assault of the album opener “Bringer Of War” to the instrumental closer “Found”, A Dying Machine is Tremonti’s most-diverse musical offering to date. Songs like “From The Sky”, “Throw Them To The Lions”, and “A Lot Like Sin” are classic Tremonti that fans have come to love from the trio. Songs like “Trust”, “The First The Last”, and “Desolation” take the listener to new places sonically, all backed by Tremonti’s signature vocal style.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career. The music is inspired by a story that came to Mark while on the last Alter Bridge tour. During that time, the epic title track “A Dying Machine” was born. The story, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction authored by Mark Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

A Dying Machine tracklisting:

"Bringer Of War"

"From The Sky"

"A Dying Machine"

"Trust"

"Throw Them To The Lions"

"Make It Hurt"

"Traipse"

"The First The Last"

"A Lot Like Sin"

"The Day When Legions Burned"

"As The Silence Becomes Me"

"Take You With Me"

"Desolation"

"Found"

"A Dying Machine" lyric video:

Teaser:

Tremonti will be hitting the road in support of A Dying Machine. Following US dates in May, the band heads to Europe mid-June for seven weeks of touring that includes dates as direct support for Iron Maiden alongside headline shows and European festivals. Full tour info and ticket links can be found at here.

Tour dates:

May

2 - Savannah, GA - The Stage On Bay

4 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

June

17 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks

18 - Munich, Germany - Munich Storm

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Zwolle Hedon

28 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow O2 ABC

29 - London, UK - London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

30 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham O2 Institute

July

2 - Belfast, Ireland - Belfast Limelight

3 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy

5 - Portsmouth, England - Portsmouth Pyramids

9 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Ippodromo

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadio

13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

14 - Viveiró, Spain - Resurrection Fest

17 - Muggia, Italy - Piazza Unita D’italia

24 - Zagreb, Croatia - Zagreb Arena

27 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Warsaw Hybrydy

31 - Berlin, Germany - Berlin Lido

August

1 - Cologne, Germany - Cologne Luxor

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air