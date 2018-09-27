TREMONTI Releases "Trust" Lyric Video

Tremonti have released a lyric video for the second single from the band’s Napalm Records release, A Dying Machine. “Trust” recently impacted Active Rock radio and now the lyric video is available and can be seen below. The video contains background footage from the band’s recent European tour including their massive set from Graspop as well as opening for Iron Maiden.

A Dying Machine was released on June 8th and stormed the US sales charts giving the group their fourth Top 10 on the Independent Current Album Chart. A Dying Machine landed at #2 on the Top Hard Music Albums, #3 on the Record Label Independent Current Album, #7 Top Internet, #12 Top Current Artists and #57 on the Billboard Top 200. The album also shot up the iTunes chart hitting #3 on the Top Rock Albums and #6 on Top Overall Albums when it was released. The latest single “Trust” is currently impacting Active Rock radio. The album is available for purchase here.

The band is currently on tour in the United States in support of the new album and the winter European tour was recently announced. All ticket and tour information can be found at this location.