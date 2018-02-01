TREMONTI Signs Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records For Upcoming Album, A Dying Machine; Announcement Video Streaming

Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, have signed a new worldwide record deal with Napalm Records. The band will be releasing their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, via the label. A teaser video from Mark announcing the album can be seen below.

Napalm Records is home to notables such as DevilDriver, Skindred, Otep, Satyricon, Myles Kennedy, Life Of Agony, Monster Magnet, Walls Of Jericho, Kamelot, and W.A.S.P. among others. The label is also home to Mark Tremonti’s other powerhouse band Alter Bridge and recently released the critically acclaimed collection Live From The O2 Arena + Rarities.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering up with Napalm again after they did such an excellent job promoting Alter Bridge,” explains Mark Tremonti.

“We are thrilled to work with Tremonti and are looking forward to a bright future with the upcoming releases!” adds Thomas Caser, Managing Director of Napalm Records.

Tremonti are currently in the studio recording A Dying Machine with longtime producer, Michael “Elvis” Baskette. The release date of the album will be announced in the future, but fans can go here to pre-order the new album in various fan bundles.

There is also an exclusive listening party and performance event scheduled for May 12th at the Social in Orlando, Florida that is currently on sale. Tremonti has been confirmed as direct support for Iron Maiden throughout mainland Europe in July. The band has also confirmed slots at Carolina Rebellion, Lunatic Luau, Graspop Metal Meeting, Hellfest & Wacken Open Air festivals so far.