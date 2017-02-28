TRIAL (swe) Announces Motherless Album; “Cold Comes The Night” Single Streaming

On April 7th, Swedish heavy metallers Trial (swe) will release their new album Motherless worldwide via Metal Blade Records. Single “Cold Comes The Night” is streaming below.

Motherless is one of the most original heavy metal albums in a long time. Trial (swe) have refined their sound and are one of the most unique acts you can find in today's heavy metal. Preorders are available at Metal Blade.

Trial (swe) comments: "'Motherless is a multifaceted album, a creation of many different elements, yet coherently crafted to perfectly represent the entity that is Trial (swe). The first single that we've chosen from the album is 'Cold Comes The Night'. A ferocious, fast-paced track which displays the aggressive and more straight-forward side of the album."

Tracklisting:

“Motherless”

“In Empyrean Labour”

“Cold Comes The Night”

“Juxtaposed”

“Aligerous Architect”

“Birth”

“Embodiment”

“Rebirth”

“Cold Comes The Night”:

(Band photo by: Skoorell Photography)