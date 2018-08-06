TRIBULATION Announce Nightbound EP

To coincide with the start of their upcoming North American co-headline tour with Pallbearer, Swedish Metallers Tribulation will release a new 7 inch / Digital EP on September 14th. The Nightbound 7 inch features both a recent live recording and a previously unreleased instrumental demo version of the song “Nightbound”, off their latest album “Down Below”. A new promotional video clip for “Nightbound” is currently being worked on by director Robert Piehl, who previously worked with the band on the video for “The Lament”.

The Nightbound EP will be available in the following vinyl colors and worldwide limitations:



Transparent blue vinyl – 100 copies / CM Webshop Europe

White vinyl – 200 copies / CM Distro Europe

Dark green vinyl –100 copies / At band’s webstore via Kingsroad

Transparent red vinyl – 100 copies / From the band on tour

Black vinyl – 500 copies / CM Distro Europe

More details about the Digital version of the EP will be available soon.





Tribulation recently announced a fall tour of North America, the band’s first visit since the release of their album Down Below. The trek, which kicks off on September 14th in Montreal, features a mix of headlining performances as well as a number of co-headlining dates with Pallbearer.

Tribulation, collectively, said of the upcoming outing: "We are at last heading back over the Atlantic Ocean to the New World, this time to its northerly part that is the great North America. How we've waited! Along for the ride this time we have the mighty and the very heavy Pallbearer to close each evening, deepening the Dionysian spirit that we, hopefully, have managed to spark in you. Montreal, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and the East Coast will see us playing without Pallbearer with support acts yet to be announced and with us closing each night. We urge you to join us in these nocturnal festivities where both bands will be playing long sets. The tickets go on sale on Friday, get yours while you can!"

Pallbearer added, "After a long period of constant touring behind Heartless, it’s almost time for us to settle into the cold season and begin crafting our next musical endeavor. But before that, we are heading out once more across North America to bring this chapter to its conclusion. We look forward to stretching out our sets each night on this double bill with Tribulation, revisiting some songs from our past and adding extra layers to newer material."

Tour dates:

September

14 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus *

15 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

16 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

18 - Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room *

21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

24 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

25 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

27 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

28 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

October

1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

5 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Houston, TX - White Oak

8 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar *

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger *

11 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel *

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere *

13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

* - Headlining date (all non-headlining dates are co-headlines with Pallbearer)

Tribulation released their Down Below album in January via Century Media Records. The hauntingly beautiful cover painting for Down Below was done by Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hultén.

Down Below tracklisting:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

"Come, Become, To Be" (Bonus Track)

"The World" visualizer:

"The Lament" video:

(Photo - Ester Segarra)