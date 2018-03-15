TRIBULATION Launch Official Live Video For "Lady Death"; Band Kick Off European Tour With INSOMNIUM

Tribulation have launched a live video for “Lady Death”, filmed and recorded at Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany on their tour with Arch Enemy, Wintersun and Jinjer earlier this year. The performance was filmed and edited by Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Films and was recorded live with no overdubs or re-recordings.

Today, Tribulation kick off another run of European shows as special guest of Insomnium on the Winter’s Gate European Tour Part 2. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Tribulation released their Down Below album in January via Century Media Records. The hauntingly beautiful cover painting for Down Below was done by Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hultén.

Down Below tracklisting:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

"Come, Become, To Be" (Bonus Track)

"The World" visualizer:

"The Lament" video:

(Band photo - Ester Segarra)