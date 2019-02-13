TRIBULATION – Northern Ghosts European Tour Trailer Streaming

Swedish dark metallers Tribulation recently announced a co-headline tour with Gaahls Wyrd. The Northern Ghosts tour starts on February 21st, 2019. US black metal hopefuls Uada have been confirmed as main support. Check out a new tour trailer:

Tribulation comment on the tour: "We're proud to announce that we'll be joining forces with Gaahls Wyrd and Uada early in the year of their lord 2019 through Europe! We're looking forward to give you all a longer setlist more in line with our vision!"

Says Gaahls Wyrd: “We have a lot of respect for our travel partners, Tribulation and Uada, and can’t wait to join forces for what we believe will be a thoroughly enjoyably and diverse package the we are confident will hit home in the metal community. We’re also massively eager to present songs from our brand new album that will be released next year. 2019 can’t come soon enough.”

European tour dates are as follows:

February

21 – Hamburg, Germany – Kronensaal

22 – Essen, Germany – Turock

24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Helling

25 – London, UK – O2 Islington Academy

26 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

28 – Munich, Germany) – Backstage

March

1 – Winterthur, Switzerland – Gaswerk

2 – Vienna, Austria– Viper Room

3 – Prague, Czech Republic Nova Chmelnice

5 – Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

6 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

7 – Berlin, Germany – BiNuu

8 – Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz

9 – Weinheim, Germany – Cafe Central

10 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands– Neushoorn

In addition, there is a brand-new video to the song “Nightbound”, taken from Tribulation’s highly praised album, Down Below. Check it out below.

Tribulation: "We once again collaborated with director Robert Piel, this time to create the imaginative and enigmatic video for Nightbound! The long night comes with grace!"

(Photo - Ester Segarra)