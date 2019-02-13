TRIBULATION – Northern Ghosts European Tour Trailer Streaming
Swedish dark metallers Tribulation recently announced a co-headline tour with Gaahls Wyrd. The Northern Ghosts tour starts on February 21st, 2019. US black metal hopefuls Uada have been confirmed as main support. Check out a new tour trailer:
Tribulation comment on the tour: "We're proud to announce that we'll be joining forces with Gaahls Wyrd and Uada early in the year of their lord 2019 through Europe! We're looking forward to give you all a longer setlist more in line with our vision!"
Says Gaahls Wyrd: “We have a lot of respect for our travel partners, Tribulation and Uada, and can’t wait to join forces for what we believe will be a thoroughly enjoyably and diverse package the we are confident will hit home in the metal community. We’re also massively eager to present songs from our brand new album that will be released next year. 2019 can’t come soon enough.”
European tour dates are as follows:
February
21 – Hamburg, Germany – Kronensaal
22 – Essen, Germany – Turock
24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Helling
25 – London, UK – O2 Islington Academy
26 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
28 – Munich, Germany) – Backstage
March
1 – Winterthur, Switzerland – Gaswerk
2 – Vienna, Austria– Viper Room
3 – Prague, Czech Republic Nova Chmelnice
5 – Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
6 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima
7 – Berlin, Germany – BiNuu
8 – Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz
9 – Weinheim, Germany – Cafe Central
10 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands– Neushoorn
In addition, there is a brand-new video to the song “Nightbound”, taken from Tribulation’s highly praised album, Down Below. Check it out below.
Tribulation: "We once again collaborated with director Robert Piel, this time to create the imaginative and enigmatic video for Nightbound! The long night comes with grace!"
