TRIBULATION Release "Strains Of Horror" Video From Upcoming Live Album, Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern

Tribulation in the flesh. Live on stage. In front of a seated audience. At one of Stockholm's oldest and most storied venues. Normally, this would be unceremonious, but for Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern, Tribulation's first live album, it was an event to behold, for the monsters were let out of their cages to run wild as the Swedes imparted death metal of distinction across two fearsome sets. Invited by ex-Nirvana 2002 vocalist and curator Orvar Säfström, who also bedeviled the audience as master of ceremonies, Tribulation treated their besuited Swedish legions to unrivaled dark magic at their first-ever Södra Teatern (Southern Theatre) main hall gig.

For a preview of Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern, the video for "Strains Of Horror" can be seen below.

The band comments, "We finally got to play 'Strains Of Horror' again, something that's only happened a couple of times before because of the heavy use of organs in it. And like the times when we've played it before, we once again had the help from our good friend - and great organist - Sofia Rydahl! It's a song that goes back and forth between the serene dark depths and the wuthering heights, though it never quite enters those empyrean realms, luckily. It's a journey in a way and it constantly lingers within those brooding shadows, yet brooding shadows still have their beauty, and because of this we felt that this was the song that was going to end the whole thing. We also wanted to give the fans something other than the more predictable songs for this single, and we can only hope that you all concur!"

Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern is out November 15 via Century Media, and can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak in Slipcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+DVD

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. Yellow 2LP + DVD - limited to 200 copies – only available at Sound Pollution

- Gatefold lilac 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at CMDistro

- Gatefold golden 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies

- Gatefold mint colored 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies – only available at Nuclear Blast

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at Tribulation live shows

- Gatefold dark green 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at Kingsroad

- Gatefold silver 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies – Metal Blade USA exclusive

Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern track listing:

Akt I:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

Akt II:

"Trollens Brudmarsch"

"Melancholia"

"The Motherhood Of God"

"Rånda"

"Ultra Silvam"

Guitar Solo

"Strange Gateways Beckon"

"Strains Of Horror"

"Strange Gateways Beckon" video:

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson - Bass/Vocals

Adam Zaars - Guitars

Jonathan Hultén - Guitars

Oscar Leander - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)