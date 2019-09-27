TRIBULATION Release "Strange Gateways Beckon" Single / Video From Upcoming Live Album, Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern

Sweden's Tribulation have released the first single and video for “Strange Gateways Beckon”, off their upcoming live album, Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern, out November 15 via Century Media.

“To celebrate the release of our very first live album we’re letting you have a glance of what’s to come from this special gloomy winter night. As the first single of Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern we selected one of the classics from The Children Of The Night, none other than ‘Strange Gateways Beckon'. This song has almost always been present in our live rituals, so it‘s a well deserved first choice to rest your starry eyes upon...” - Tribulation

Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak in Slipcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+DVD

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. Yellow 2LP + DVD - limited to 200 copies – only available at Sound Pollution

- Gatefold lilac 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at CMDistro

- Gatefold golden 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies

- Gatefold mint colored 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies – only available at Nuclear Blast

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at Tribulation live shows

- Gatefold dark green 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at Kingsroad

- Gatefold silver 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies – Metal Blade USA exclusive

Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern track listing:

Akt I:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

Akt II:

"Trollens Brudmarsch"

"Melancholia"

"The Motherhood Of God"

"Rånda"

"Ultra Silvam"

Guitar Solo

"Strange Gateways Beckon"

"Strains Of Horror"

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson - Bass/Vocals

Adam Zaars - Guitars

Jonathan Hultén - Guitars

Oscar Leander - Drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)