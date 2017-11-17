TRIBULATION Reveal Down Below Album Details; "The Lament" Music Video Streaming

Tribulation have revealed the cover artwork for their new album, Down Below, to be released January 26th. The hauntingly beautiful painting was done by Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hultén.

The first track of the album is also available. Check out the album’s opening track, “The Lament”, in a video directed by Robert Piel, below.

Says the band: "We always plant strange seeds, seeds that when fully grown and ripened have taken their own often unexpected twists and turns. When working with this video we got to share that process with someone else who is also planting strange seeds. Director and producer Robert Piel approached us and wanted to make a collaboration, which was something that we gladly accepted after seeing his previous work and after seeing how well we got along and how our cinematic references really overlapped. It’s rare that you find people who have that creative spark that lacks in most of us and the discipline to fully get the job done. Robert and his entire crew had that! They all put a lot of effort and work into this and we all gladly endured the long and cold German nights. We hope you all enjoy our artistic amalgamation!"

The pre-order for Down Below starts today. The album will be available in the following formats:

- Limited deluxe CD Mediabook with O-Card and bonus track

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Deluxe LP with heavy stock gatefold sleeve, 180 gram vinyl and LP-booklet

- Strictly limited box set with gatefold LP, art prints, slipmat, patch, signed autograph card and bonus 12” MLP with silk screen print on side B

- Download/stream

The LP version of “Down Below” is available in the following vinyl colours:

* Black vinyl: unlimited

* Lilac vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Bengans (Sweden)

* Golden vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European webstore

* Picture vinyl: limited to 500 copies, available at various mailorder stores

* Transparent red vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band on the road

* Dark-green vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively sold by the band’s webstore at Kingsroad

* Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

* Transparent petrol-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

* Silver vinyl: limited to 300 copies, offered in North America through RED

* Clear vinyl: limited to 300 copies, offered by US indie stores

* White vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s US webstore

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice here.

Down Below tracklisting:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

"Come, Become, To Be" (Bonus Track)

"The Lament" video:

(Photo - Ester Segarra)