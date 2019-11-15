TRIBULATION Share "Here Be Dragons" Video From New Live Release, Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern

Tribulation have released their new live album, Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern, Get a glimpse of the impressive show that was filmed in one of Stockholm’s oldest theatres below, with the newly launched video for “Here Be Dragons”.

Says the band: "As the title suggests, we left shore and headed into uncharted waters with this one, and it ended up being one of the most romantic and gothic songs to-date. We actually almost scratched it completely before we got through the recording! Luckily the stars aligned, we mustered through it and made it work! As if heading into uncharted territory wasn't enough, it was also the first - and so far only - time we've played the song live. We're all glad we did since it's a song that we've had requested countless times since the release of Down Below, and now everyone who so wishes can partake in that very performance - and who knows, we might play it again. Don't you hear the distant howling of the wolf?"

Tribulation's first live album, it was an event to behold, for the monsters were let out of their cages to run wild as the Swedes imparted death metal of distinction across two fearsome sets. Invited by ex-Nirvana 2002 vocalist and curator Orvar Säfström, who also bedeviled the audience as master of ceremonies, Tribulation treated their besuited Swedish legions to unrivaled dark magic at their first-ever Södra Teatern (Southern Theatre) main hall gig.

Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern can be ordered here in the following formats:

- Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak in Slipcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+DVD

- Digital album

- Gatefold transp. Yellow 2LP + DVD - limited to 200 copies – only available at Sound Pollution

- Gatefold lilac 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at CMDistro

- Gatefold golden 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies

- Gatefold mint colored 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies – only available at Nuclear Blast

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at Tribulation live shows

- Gatefold dark green 2LP+DVD - limited to 100 copies – only available at Kingsroad

- Gatefold silver 2LP+DVD - limited to 200 copies – Metal Blade USA exclusive

Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern track listing:

Akt I:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

Akt II:

"Trollens Brudmarsch"

"Melancholia"

"The Motherhood Of God"

"Rånda"

"Ultra Silvam"

Guitar Solo

"Strange Gateways Beckon"

"Strains Of Horror"

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson - Bass/Vocals

Adam Zaars - Guitars

Jonathan Hultén - Guitars

Oscar Leander - Drums