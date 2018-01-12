TRIBULATION Streaming New Song "The World"; European Tour With ARCH ENEMY Launches Tonight

Tribulation, who release their new album, Down Below, on January 26th via Century Media, are streaming the new song "The World" via a Robert Piel created visualizer (see below).

"Today we are announcing our third and last single before the release of the new album," said the band. "It is called 'The World' and once again filmmaker Robert Piel has created a visual interpretation for you to enjoy."

Down Below will be available in the following formats:

- Limited deluxe CD Mediabook with O-Card and bonus track

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Deluxe LP with heavy stock gatefold sleeve, 180 gram vinyl and LP-booklet

- Strictly limited box set with gatefold LP, art prints, slipmat, patch, signed autograph card and bonus 12” MLP with silk screen print on side B

- Download/stream

The LP version of “Down Below” is available in the following vinyl colours:

* Black vinyl: unlimited

* Lilac vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Bengans (Sweden)

* Golden vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European webstore

* Picture vinyl: limited to 500 copies, available at various mailorder stores

* Transparent red vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band on the road

* Dark-green vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively sold by the band’s webstore at Kingsroad

* Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

* Transparent petrol-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

* Silver vinyl: limited to 300 copies, offered in North America through RED

* Clear vinyl: limited to 300 copies, offered by US indie stores

* White vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s US webstore

The hauntingly beautiful cover painting for Down Below was done by Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hultén.

Down Below tracklisting:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

"Come, Become, To Be" (Bonus Track)

“Lady Death”:

"The Lament" video:

The band kicks off a European tour with Arch Enemy tonight in Munich, followed by a European tour with Insomnium. All dates are listed here.

(Band photo - Ester Segarra)