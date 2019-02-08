TRIBULATION Win Swedish Grammis Award For "Best Hard Rock / Metal Album"

Swedish dark metallers Tribulation, one of Century Media Records’ most promising acts, took home the Swedish Grammis Award in the category “Best Hard Rock / Metal Album” of the year with their most recent studio effort, Down Below. Congratulations!

Tribulation will release their Melancholia EP on vinyl for the first time on February 15th via Century Media Records. The special mini-album contains seven tracks with an overall playing time of 42 minutes.

The Melancholia EP will be available in the following colours and limitations:

- Black vinyl

- Transp. magenta vinyl - limitded to 100 copies worldwide, only available at CMDistro EU

- Clear vinyl - limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies worldwide, only available at Kingsroad

- Transp. red vinyl - limited to 100 copies worldwide, exclusively available through the band

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Melancholia" (album version)

"Melancholia" (Steingrim remix)

"Melancholia" (Author & Punisher remix)

"Pay The Man"

Side B:

"Holy Libations" (demo)

"The Motherhood Of God" (demo)

"Winds" (demo)

Don’t miss Tribulation on their upcoming Northern Ghosts co-headline tour with Gaahls Wyrd, alongside Uada and Idle Hands supporting, starting on February 21st, 2019.

Additionally, Tribulation have recently announced various new summer festival appearances across Europe, including their first visit of the prestigious Wacken Open Air and many more.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Lineup:

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass

Adam Zaars - guitars

Jonathan Hultén - guitars

Oscar Leander - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)