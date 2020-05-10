Tributes Pour In Celebrating The Life Of LITTLE RICHARD - "He Was Rock & Roll's Most Joyous, Rebellious Innovator"

May 10, 2020, 16 minutes ago

news little richard hard rock heavy metal classic rock

Tributes Pour In Celebrating The Life Of LITTLE RICHARD - "He Was Rock & Roll's Most Joyous, Rebellious Innovator"

Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll whose fervent shrieks, flamboyant garb, and joyful, gender-bending persona embodied the spirit and sound of that new art form, died Saturday, May 9. He was 87. The musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Starting with “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, Little Richard cut a series of unstoppable hits – “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958 – driven by his simple, pumping piano, gospel-influenced vocal exclamations and sexually charged (often gibberish) lyrics.

Little Richard received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, one year after releasing his final studio album. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986, and officially stopped performing in 2013.

Tributes from the rock and metal world have started to roll in and will be posted in the coming days and weeks ahead. Check out a few of them below.

Learn more at this location.

(Photo courtesy of Little Richard's Facebook page).



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews