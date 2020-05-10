Tributes Pour In Celebrating The Life Of LITTLE RICHARD - "He Was Rock & Roll's Most Joyous, Rebellious Innovator"

Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll whose fervent shrieks, flamboyant garb, and joyful, gender-bending persona embodied the spirit and sound of that new art form, died Saturday, May 9. He was 87. The musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Starting with “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, Little Richard cut a series of unstoppable hits – “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958 – driven by his simple, pumping piano, gospel-influenced vocal exclamations and sexually charged (often gibberish) lyrics.

Little Richard received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, one year after releasing his final studio album. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986, and officially stopped performing in 2013.

Tributes from the rock and metal world have started to roll in and will be posted in the coming days and weeks ahead. Check out a few of them below.

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020

LITTLE RICHARD Is A Cornerstone In The Very Foundation Of Rock & Roll. An Icon. A Songwriter And Performer With A Personality To Match. RIP Superstar. pic.twitter.com/Sdl6Yh59ex — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

We've all lost another great one. One of rocks founding fathers. RIP. Thank you for the music and your friendship. "Good Golly Miss Molly!" pic.twitter.com/r1i6Skx5Ht — Joe Walsh (@JoeWalsh) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, Went There. In the face of Segregation & Sexual Conformity. He made it possible for Lady Gaga to scream like the White Woman SHE is. https://t.co/8FFmYk0Xo9 — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) May 9, 2020

I grew up on the music of Little Richard. He was one of my fathers favorites and therefore he became one of mine. He was an amazing musician, writer and singer who always delivered a song with an unmatched level of… https://t.co/pQcNAdSVBv — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) May 9, 2020

I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

I was once asked, “If u could meet one person, who would it be?” I always said Little Richard. Because, to me, he was rock & roll’s most joyous, rebellious innovator.

Thank u for planting that seed, Richard. The world is a much happier place thanks to ur music.#RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/kiq2VOZs8O — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 9, 2020

(Photo courtesy of Little Richard's Facebook page).