Tributes To RUSH Legend NEIL PEART Pour In - "Farewell To The King"
January 11, 2020, 2 hours ago
Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock legends Rush, died on Tuesday, January 7th in Santa Monica, California at age 67, following a three-year battle with brain cancer.
Rush shared the following message:
"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma).
"We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name.
"Rest in peace brother."
Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020
BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Neil's family and friends. Tributes have been pouring in, as expected, and some of them can be read below. Watch for more tributes to be posted in the coming days.
Rest In Peace, Neil... pic.twitter.com/ceZXPYaSdd— Metallica (@Metallica) 11. Januar 2020
Judas Priest send out love and condolences for Neil Peart, his family, band mates, friends and fans around the world -— Judas Priest (@judaspriest) 11. Januar 2020
Neil's legendary drum work and inimitable style will always resound in rock n roll
What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and @rushtheband organization. https://t.co/FX6QtE8k4c— David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) 10. Januar 2020
Photo by Joe Kleon