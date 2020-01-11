Tributes To RUSH Legend NEIL PEART Pour In - "Farewell To The King"

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock legends Rush, died on Tuesday, January 7th in Santa Monica, California at age 67, following a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Rush shared the following message:

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma).

"We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name.

"Rest in peace brother."

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Neil's family and friends. Tributes have been pouring in, as expected, and some of them can be read below. Watch for more tributes to be posted in the coming days.

Judas Priest send out love and condolences for Neil Peart, his family, band mates, friends and fans around the world -

Neil's legendary drum work and inimitable style will always resound in rock n roll — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) 11. Januar 2020

What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and @rushtheband organization. https://t.co/FX6QtE8k4c — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) 10. Januar 2020

Peter Criss (KISS): "Neil Peart 1952-2020. It is so devastating to say these words... I am so deeply saddened by the death of one of my brother drummers and dear friend. Neil was a hero to all of us drummers. He was a great man and a great musician. My heart goes out to Alex and Geddy for their loss and all the family, friends, and fans . May he rest in peace and be met by the Lord in heaven. God Bless."

Vikram Shankar (Redemption): "Growing up, there were all other bands, and then there was Rush. Rush was my first CD bought with my own money, and later, my first DVD, and my first poster. And Neil was one of my first heroes, a man who showed me the power of humility, diligence, and dedication, as well as the fact that it is never too late to stop learning and growing. I would not be doing what I do if it was not for Neil and the others. Rest In Peace, Professor, and a Farewell to the King."

Photo by Joe Kleon