TRILATERAL Release “Fountainhead” Drum Playthrough Video

On the heels of their sophomore effort, Elliptic Orbits, Canada's Trilateral are set to bring listeners into their world of progressive, heavy, jazz-influenced metal with a series of play-through videos.

The first of three, featuring the talents of drummer Jacob Goose, delves into the subtle-yet-punishing percussive nuances of their song “Fountainhead”.

Trilateral is a multidimensional progressive metal band with influences as diverse as their music. A trinity of adept and nonconformist musicians, the band are not easily categorized into one simple genre, but that’s exactly what keeps hungry, forward-thinking metal fans interested in their unique sound. Although they integrate various fundamental elements of multiple genres and styles, Trilateral delivers their neural depth without mercy to shatter audiences’ expectations of what modern prog metal is truly capable of.

With their unique blend of brutality and jazz-fusion, the band manages to create a vast soundscape within every track that is not typically associated with metal.

Elliptic Orbits can be ordered at the band’s Bandcamp page.

Tracklisting:

“Dividers Of Infinity”

“Cloud Forest”

“Airlock”

“Celestial Bodies”

“Whalefall”

“Fountainhead”

“Nomad”

“Blessed Protagonist”

“Charon”

“Darkless”

“Arbitrarium”

“Convergence”

“Whalefall” lyric video:

Promo video:

Band lineup:

Graeme Kalb - Guitar/Vocals

Sam Smit - Bass/Vocals

Jacob Goose - Drum