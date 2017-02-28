TRILATERAL Release Lyric Video For “Whalefall” Track Featuring KITTIE Vocalist MORGAN LANDER

Canada's Trilateral, who are set to drop their first full-length effort Elliptic Orbits, have just released a lyric video for the song "Whalefall”, featuring vocals courtesy of Kittie frontwoman, Morgan Lander. Watch the clip below.

Trilateral is a multidimensional progressive metal band with influences as diverse as their music.

A trinity of adept and nonconformist musicians, the band are not easily categorized into one simple genre, but that’s exactly what keeps hungry, forward-thinking metal fans interested in their unique sound. Although they integrate various fundamental elements of multiple genres and styles, Trilateral delivers their neural depth without mercy to shatter audiences’ expectations of what modern prog metal is truly capable of.

With their unique blend of brutality and jazz-fusion, the band manages to create a vast soundscape within every track that is not typically associated with metal.

Elliptic Orbits is set to release March 11th independently. Pre-orders can be made via the band’s Bandcamp page.

Tracklisting:

“Dividers Of Infinity”

“Cloud Forest”

“Airlock”

“Celestial Bodies”

“Whalefall”

“Fountainhead”

“Nomad”

“Blessed Protagonist”

“Charon”

“Darkless”

“Arbitrarium”

“Convergence”

“Whalefall” lyric video:

Promo video:

Band lineup:

Graeme Kalb - Guitar/Vocals

Sam Smit - Bass/Vocals

Jacob Goose - Drums