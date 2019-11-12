TRIPHAMMER Guitarist FRANK MURPHY Passes Away At 48 Following Massive Stroke

Guitarist Frank Murphy of Boston-based metal band, Triphammer, has passed away. A message from the band follows:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our life-long brother and founding member of Triphammer, Frank Murphy. He died peacefully with his family and friends by his bedside on October 29th after suffering complications from a massive stroke. He was 48 years old.

"Words cannot express the incredible sense of loss we feel during this very difficult time. In addition to being a gifted guitarist, Frank was also an amazing person who touched the lives of so many during his short time on this earth. Those lucky enough to have known him can surely attest to his generous soul and endless passion for music. It is very sad knowing that we will never get to play or discuss music with him again, and that Triphammer, as we know it, will be no more. Needless to say, we are all devastated.

"Frank would have wanted to be remembered for his music, of which he was very proud. He poured his heart and soul into every note he played and every lyric he wrote. He was very grateful to see a proper release of Triphammer’s entire catalog in 2017, which ensured his musical legacy would be preserved. Hopefully future generations of guitarists and rock fans will continue to discover his amazing talent.

"We want to thank everyone for all the thoughtful messages and heart felt memories that have been pouring in. Also, for all the generous donations made toward Frank's final send off. He would have been genuinely flattered by the tremendous outpouring of love an appreciation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and children at this time.

"If you are feeling sad, take a minute to realize that he is having the time of his life jamming with his idols, Jimi, Randy and Stevie in rock heaven!

"Until we meet again, rest in peace dear friend. We love you so much!" - Dan, Chuck, Ralph, John, Barry and Darren