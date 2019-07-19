TRIUMPH Among Inductees For Canada's Walk Of Fame 2019; Inductee Reel Streaming

Multi-platinum and Gold Record award-winning hard rock band, Triumph, comprised of Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) and Gil Moore (drums, vocals), with hit songs including “Lay It On The Line,” "Magic Power" and “Fight The Good Fight”, are among the inductees for Canada's Walk Of Fame 2019.

Canada’s Walk Of Fame announced the names of its 2019 Inductees today. The Inductees represent the organization’s pillars of recognition: Sports and Athletics; Arts and Entertainment; Business and Entrepreneurship; and Science, Technology and Innovation. Inductions will be held at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto on November 23, 2019, followed by a star-studded gala celebration. The show will be broadcast in December on CTV.

Watch the 2019 Canada’s Walk Of Fame Inductee Reel below.

In addition to Triumph, the 2019 Canada’s Walk Of Fame Inductees include:

- Frank Gehry (Science, Technology and Innovation) – World-renowned architect responsible for some of the most important works of contemporary architecture across the globe including the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Vitra Design Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

- Cindy Klassen (Sports and Athletics) – Three-time Olympian, six-time Olympic medallist long track speed skater and Canada’s all-time most-decorated Olympian, a title shared with cyclist and fellow speed skater, Clara Hughes.

- Mark Messier (Sports and Athletics) – Considered one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, he played a quarter of a century in the NHL and is a six-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, a member of the Order of Canada and is the only player to captain two professional teams to championships.

- Jim Treliving (Business and Entrepreneurship) – Businessman, venture capitalist and television personality best known as one of the “Dragons” on hit TV series Dragons’ Den. He is the chairman and owner of Treliving Management and Boston Pizza International, one of Canada’s most beloved restaurant chains.

- Will Arnett (Arts and Entertainment) – Emmy-nominated actor, producer, comedian and voice actor, best known for his roles in Arrested Development, 30 Rock, BoJack Horseman and the Lego Movie franchise.

- Mr. Dressup – Ernie Coombs (Legend Inductee) – Beloved children’s television icon known for his CBC series Mr. Dressup, which was on the air for nearly 30 years and continued to run for a decade after its final episode in 1996.

- Dr. James Naismith (Science, Technology and Innovation) - Physical educator, physician, coach and innovator who invented the sport of basketball in 1891 at age 30. He is responsible for writing the original rule book for basketball, which has become one of the most popular and widely-viewed sports worldwide.

“Canada’s Walk of Fame is a symbol of the highest level of Canadian achievement,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “We are fortunate to live in a country that is home to so many diverse and incredible people, and we must tell their stories to truly inspire all Canadians. We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing Inductees of the past 20 years.”

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes Canadians who have achieved excellence on both national and international stages in their respective fields, including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy and social justice. Following its 20th anniversary in 2018, Canada’s Walk of Fame is continuing to deepen its commitment and broaden its impact across Canada with initiatives including Community Hero, presented by MLSE and Scotiabank, Hometown Stars Presented by Cineplex and the RBC Emerging Musician Program, supporting its mission to mean more to more people, more often, nationwide.

CTV is the broadcast partner of Canada’s Walk Of Fame and will air the awards in December. Jeffrey Latimer and Randy Lennox are Executive Producers of the Canada’s Walk Of Fame Awards.