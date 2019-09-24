TRIUMPH - Banger Films Invites Fans To Participate In New Documentary, Lay It On The Line, a Crave Original (Teaser Video)

Banger Films, in association with Revolver Films and Bell Media’s streaming service Crave, is currently in production on Triumph: Lay It On The Line, the first-ever feature documentary about the dramatic career of the legendary Canadian power trio. And now, the producers are inviting a limited number of fans to be part of the action.

In the “triumphant” spirit of the film, Banger is giving a group of lucky fans a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity to attend a special event that will be filmed for the documentary. The intimate and interactive celebration is scheduled for Saturday November 16, in the Greater Toronto Area, and it’s a chance for the attendees to explore the story of the group, interact with rare artifacts and iconic props from the Triumph legacy, and of course, hang out with the band themselves. More than that, it’s a chance for Triumph to say thank you to the fans who have stuck with them for over thirty years.

Capacity for the event is extremely limited. Fans interested in attending should contact Banger Films at TriumphEvent@bangerfilms.com for information on how they can be a part of this momentous event.

Check out the ‘Triumph Superfan Fantasy Event’ teaser video below:

Produced by Emmy and Peabody award-winning Banger Films, Triumph: Lay It On The Line is a Crave Original Documentary that’s a celebratory, exhilarating thrill ride through the history of one of rock’s most unsung bands. Slated for release in 2020, the film covers Triumph’s humble beginnings as staples of the GTA circuit in the mid- 70s to their heyday as touring juggernauts, selling out arenas and stadiums all across North America with their legendary spectacular live shows - and way beyond.

Drummer/vocalist Gil Moore, bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine, and guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett formed Triumph in 1975, and their blend of heavy riff-rockers with progressive odysseys, peppered with thoughtful, inspiring lyrics and virtuosic guitar playing quickly made them a household name in Canada. Anthems like Lay It On The Line, Magic Power, and Fight The Good Fight broke them in the USA, and they amassed a legion of fiercely passionate fans. But, as a band that suddenly split at the zenith of their popularity, Triumph missed out on an opportunity to say thank you to those loyal and devoted fans, a base that is still active today, three decades later.

“Mike, Rik, and I are thrilled to revisit Triumph’s history, and especially to express our gratitude to our amazing fans,” says Gil Moore. “We are excited to be working with Banger Films and this documentary is our way of reaching out to all those people who have touched us along the journey to say ‘THANKS’.”

Triumph: Lay It On The Line will be right at home in the Banger Films catalogue, among such esteemed rock docs as Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, Super Duper Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden: Flight 666, and, most recently, ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. Featuring interviews with Triumph, their contemporaries, their close friends and partners, and their fans, this film will be an all-access pass into the story behind the hit records and the light shows. Overflowing with unseen footage and unheard audio, this is a film for both the diehard fans and the casual observers, a story about the three friendships that formed the basis of one of Canada’s most successful rock bands.

The film is produced by Banger Films in association with Revolver Films, Bell Media’s Crave, Live Nation Productions and NBC Universal Canada. It is produced with the participation of the Rogers Documentary Fund and Slaight Communications Inc. International Distribution by Round Hill Music.