TRIUMPH Bassist MIKE LEVINE On Band's Success - "If The Door Was Closed, We Said 'Fuck It, Let's Open That'"

Rik Emmett, Mike Levine, and Gil Moore - best known as Canadian hard rock trio Triumph - were named Legends Of Live at the 2019 Live Music Industry Awards at Canadian Music Week on Friday night (May 10, 2019), reports FYI Music News.

Levine spoke with Rudy Blair Entertainment Media about the honour, saying "we were the three musketeers. We never met a door that we couldn't drive a semi through. If the door was closed, we said, 'Fuck it! Let's open that.' People said, 'You can't do that,' and we went, 'Yes, we can....' (laughs). 'No, you can't do that. It's not done...' and we said, 'Oh, yes, we will.' (laughs). But I think we survived because of our sense of humour. Not only the music and the show and all that, but I think, as a band, the laughter that we had and the fun we had together, as well as the hard work."

Responsible for such hits as "Magic Power", "Lay It On The Line", "Move On", "Fight The Good Fight", and a heavy rendition of the Joe Walsh classic "Rocky Mountain Way", Triumph became an indie trailblazer during its 1975 - 1988 heyday as a popular arena and stadium act in North America and Europe, earning millions of dollars through touring as they quickly became a headlining act.

Earning 18 gold albums and 9 platinum albums from the two territories separated by a border, "Canada's Rock 'N Roll Machine" set the standards for other rockers with their elaborate sound system and lighting.

Speaking on behalf of co-presenter and fellow agent, Ralph James, Vinny Cinquemani - Triumph's agent, "since the day their first album (Triumph, on Attic Records) came out - said he was proud to "present Mike Levine, Gil Moore and Rik Emmett - Triumph, Canada's Rock 'N Roll Machine - with the Legends of Live Award."

