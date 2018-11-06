TRIUMPH Joins Forces With Banger Films For Upcoming Documentary Movie; GIL MOORE Audio Interview Streaming

In episode #89 of the Ouch, You're On My Hair podcast, Troy and Randy welcome drummer Gil Moore from Canadian rock legends, Triumph.

An episode description states: "Gil talks about the early days when Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and himself we rehearsing in a bowling alley in Toronto, Canada. He talks about Texas in 1978, the US Festival in 1983, Phil X and much more. He also provides the boys with two major breaking Triumph related news stories, which will cause a buzz for sure."

During the interview, Gil Moore reveals: "We're at the beginning stages of a documentary movie on the band. So, Banger Films are like really the bomb when it comes to these band documentaries. They just finished ZZ Top, and it hasn't been released yet, so I don't know if I just let something out of the bag. But ZZ Top is on the launching pad, and Triumph is right behind ZZ Top. And previously, Banger did Rush and they did The Tragically Hip. They did Super Duper Alice Cooper, which everybody's probably seen that one now. And they also did Iron Maiden. So we're next in that series. And it talks a lot about the US Festival, it talks about San Antonio, it talks about the issues, later on in our career, with the record label. It talks about all that stuff."

Asked about the chanced of Triumph reuniting, Moore says: "I love Triumph. I'm not gonna say that we won't play again. It kind of tears at my heartstrings, to be honest with you. I wish I could get 36 hours in a day instead of 24 and keep my drum chops up and do that kind of thing. Now, Rik (Emmett) just, in the last two or three days, he told me he's gonna play through the end of December and then he's gonna kind of wrap it up, for the most part, in terms of traveling and playing gigs. I know Live Nation approached us. They had a lunch with Mike (Levine) and I about six weeks ago, kind of saying they want us to do a big show in Toronto next summer. And we sort of told them, 'We're not rehearsed. We don't have a touring show.' (They said), 'We'll put something together... maybe a Triumph And Friends...'."

Listen to the full podcast below: