TRIUMPH Performs With SEBASTIAN BACH, PHIL X At 1993 Q107 Rock Awards; Rare Video
December 23, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Triumph's Gil Moore and Mike Levine were joined by Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) and Phil X (Bon Jovi) for a performance of "Rock & Roll Machine" at the Q107 Rock Awards in 1993. Rare video of the performance can be seen below:
Sebastian Bach was recently interviewed for Banger Films' upcoming feature documentary, Triumph: Lay It On The Line. He posted the following via Instagram.
Always a fantastic time with my bud Sam Dunn from @bangerfilms ! I have been a huge fan of @triumphtheband since I was a wee little nard growing up in Ontario Canada where these dudes are Rock Lords. Their music means a lot to me and I am honored to be included in the Official movie documenting this incredible band. Previously I worked with Sam in the movie @rush Beyond the Lighted Stage which turned out so perfectly I know this movie will be amazing as well. Triumph music means a lot to me and we had a blast cranking up these albums yesterday, the songs + the playing hold up incredibly well all these years later! After we were done I put on the movie Super Duper @alicecooper another BangerTV release, quite simply one of the best rock documentaries of all time. Really looking forward 2 the Triumph Rockumentary cuz these dudes know what they're doing and also because imma #RocknRollMachine #24HoursADay #Triumph #StreetFightingMan