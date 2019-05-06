TRIUMPH To Receive "Legends Of Live" Award At Canadian Music Week

Canadian Music Week has announced that they will be presenting the "Legends Of Live" award to iconic Canadian rock band Triumph at the 2019 Live Music Industry Awards on Friday, May 10 in the Osgoode East Ballroom at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto (123 Queen St. W.).

Triumph formed in Toronto in 1975 after a chance meeting led Rik Emmett, Mike Levine, and Gil Moore to embark on a marathon jam session. They immediately decided to form a band and the debut Triumph was released in 1976 on Attic Records. Triumph's gift for delicate, intricate pieces and blistering rave-ups was evident on this first album. "Blinding Light Show" and "Street Fighter" are full-bore rockers. The second album, Rock 'N' Roll Machine, followed in 1977. The title track is a standout due in large part to Emmett's light-speed guitar solo. Also included are a cover of Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way" and the two-part "New York City Streets" and the adventurous epic medley "The City". Triumph's initial popularity developed in an unusual way. Both Triumph and Rock 'N' Roll Machine were first released only in Canada and garnered significant airplay in Texas. The "Lone Star State" has always been a prime United States market for hard rock and fans responded so favourably that Triumph specifically undertook a Texas tour to promote Rock 'N' Roll Machine. RCA Records signed Triumph on the strength of the positive buzz generated and the band's steadily increasing notoriety, and in 1978 released a compilation off the first two albums titled 'Rock 'N' Roll Machine'.

The Canadian hard-rock power trio Triumph stands out as a visionary, uniquely influential entity among their fellow brethren. Virtuoso musicianship, soaring melodies and exceptional songs with a positive perspective and outstanding live shows made vocalist / guitarist Rik Emmett, bass guitarist / keyboardist Mike Levine and vocalist / drummer Gil Moore destined for stardom. They defined and epitomized arena rock. Individually, Emmett, Levine, and Moore received countless accolades for their instrumental abilities. Their creative prowess manifested itself in other outlets as well. Levine co-produced some of the band's early work. Emmett became a cartoonist for Hit Parader magazine. Moore designed Triumph's phenomenal live show, which consistently evolved over the years and always utilized state-of-the-art lighting, laser and pyrotechnic effects. In fact, Triumph received the influential Performance Magazine's "Innovators of the Year" award in 1981 for the unique way they changed the arena rock landscape.

The Live Music Industry Awards will be hosted by Kim Stockwood (pictured above), singer/songwriter and radio & TV personality. Purchase tickets for the 2019 Live Music Industry Awards here.